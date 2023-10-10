NCAA: Balanced San Sebastian hands JRU its second loss

MANILA -- San Sebastian used a balanced offensive effort to pull away for a 72-59 triumph over Jose Rizal University in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament, Tuesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Golden Stags kept JRU's big guns in check to hand the Heavy Bombers just their second loss of the season and deny them the solo second spot in the league standings. San Sebastian also snapped a two-game slide and improved to 2-3.

Jessie Sumoda made seven of his nine field goals for a team-high 15 points, while Raymart Escobido and Alex Desoyo each had 12 points on a combined 8-of-13 shooting clip.

In contrast, JRU's key stars struggled from the field. Agem Miranda was 7-of-16 for 15 points, and Joshua Guiab made just three of his 10 attempts for nine points.

Highly-touted rookie Shawn Argente was limited to 2-of-19 shooting for seven points as the Heavy Bombers dropped to 4-2 in the tournament.