NBA: Wembanyama shines for Spurs in preseason debut

French player Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs poses during Media Day at the Spurs practice facility in San Antonio, Texas, USA, October 2, 2023. Adam Davis, EPA-EFE.

LOS ANGELES -- French prodigy Victor Wembanyama scored 20 points in an impressive pre-season debut for the San Antonio Spurs against Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Wembanyama, the 19-year-old No.1 draft pick from Paris who is being tipped as a generational NBA talent, produced some dazzling moments of skill in a narrow 122-121 defeat on the road.

Wembanyama finished with 20 points from 8-of-13 shooting with five rebounds, two steals and a block.

Despite spending only 19min 22sec on court, the 7ft 3in French teenager was able to give plenty of glimpses of the combination of size and skill that has caused so much excitement since his arrival in the NBA.

A sublime spin move and layup that bamboozled the Oklahoma City defense midway through the second period caught the eye, while at the other end a remarkable block on Jalen Williams in the first quarter showcased his defensive skills.

Wembanyama's performance was matched by the Thunder's Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren was the second overall pick in the 2022 Draft but missed the entirety of his debut season with a foot injury.

Holmgren finished with 21 points and nine rebounds.

San Antonio take on Miami on Friday in their next pre-season game, with their opening match of the regular season coming at home on October 25 against Dallas.

