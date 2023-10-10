Fans of RSG Philippines celebrate after the squad broke ECHO's 11-game winning streak during MPL Philippines Season 12 at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA -- The MPL Philippines Season 12 playoffs will be held at the EVM Convention Center from October 25 to 29, the league confirmed.

The MPL playoffs will determine who gets to represent the country in the M5 World Championships, also to be hosted by the Philippines.

Organizers will reveal ticketing prices at a later date.

MPL Season 11's playoffs was held in the SMX Convention Center, where ECHO reigned supreme as the champions over Blacklist International, winning 4-0 during the Grand Finals.

So far, ECHO, Blacklist International, AP Bren, and RSG Philippines have locked in the first four playoffs spots, with the other four yet to be determined.

While not yet a familiar name for esports venues, EVM Convention Center has played host to other non-esports events such as K-Pop group STAYC's fan meet last year.