Marco "Super Marco" Requitano during a MPL Season 12 match. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA -- The local Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene has seen many gold laners thrive, with some of them known for their loud, boisterous behavior that has drawn either adoration or cringes from the audience.

But amid the noise, Marco “Super Marco” Requitano mostly keeps to himself, and lets the results do the talking.

The 16-year-old may have had his share of achievements — from a SEA Games gold medal to recently, the IESF championship in Iasi, Romania— but little is know about the wonder boy from Baguio City.

Known as one of the consistent wards in Bren Esports and coming in second during last season’s MVP race, the teenager has barely had a poor performance since setting foot in the team.

The reserved star of AP Bren has had his share of sacrifices – hailing from the City of Pines and taking a gamble to pursue his esports career, before making it in one of the biggest franchises in Philippine esports.

After being enticed to play ML:BB in his neighborhood, he was well on his way to ArkAngel, before being scouted by head coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro.

“Noong bata pa po ako, 14 years old, nagbo-bootcamp na ako,” he shared, adding that he commuted from Baguio to ArkAngel bootcamp in Cavite.

There, he met Borris "BruskoAR" Parro, who is now with Minana EVOS.

“Laging ganoon ang laro niya, sa pagpasok ng MPL, sinasabi niya sa’kin na kinakabahan siya. Tapos after noong first season niya sa MPL doon niya nilalabas. Kahit hanggang ngayon, sobrang lakas niya,” BruskoAR said.

“Sabi ko sa kaniya after mag-amateur na antayin mo ko sa pro. Sabi niya, magkikita tayo.”

Super Marco would be known as one of the missing pieces to Bren Esports’ redemption. In MPL Season 10, he would become part of the MPL Philippines Team of the Season.

“Noong nalaman ko, sobrang saya ko po. Sinabi ko sa magulang ko and pinag-usapan namin. Nag-stay ako sa Bren. Noong rookie po kasi ako ang panget ng laro ko, pero ang bigat ng tiwalang binigay nila sa’kin,” he tells ABS-CBN News.

Unlike most in his lane, Super Marco remains timid -- too timid, in fact, that MPL Philippines host Mara Aquino once told him onstage to react to their results with anything but "masaya."

It takes a lot for Super Marco to warm up, shares head coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro. But when acquainted enough, Super Marco gets boisterous, like most of his teammates in AP Bren.

That’s an added bonus to being a receptive player. And it reaped benefits as he gained notoriety for his in-game positioning, which gelled well with his teammates.

Outside the Land of Dawn, he prioritizes time with family but spends most holidays at the bootcamp. He also finds time to samba, or worship— as a member of the Iglesia ni Cristo— never missing a day in church.

AP Bren is already in the playoffs of MPL Season 12, alongside league leaders ECHO, RSG Philippines, and Blacklist International.