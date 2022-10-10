UAAP: Napa wants NU to reach level of UAAP's 'big boys'

NU coach Jeff Napa. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) coach Jeff Napa believes his team has the potential to reach the level of the UAAP's "big boys" but knows that there is plenty of work to be done by the Bulldogs.

NU improved to 2-1 last Sunday after a 69-63 triumph over the University of Santo Tomas (UST). At the moment, they are joint second in UAAP Season 85 along with De La Salle University and Ateneo de Manila University.

While happy to have gotten another win, Napa said they have a lot of things to fix if they want to live up to preseason expectations. The Bulldogs are widely considered as contenders for a Final 4 spot in Season 85, thanks to a successful build-up that included the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup title.

"'Yung tendency na kahit papaano, mag-relax, 'yun 'yung kailangan namin i-address talaga," said Napa.

The Bulldogs led by as much as 18 points before the Growling Tigers made a late run, cutting the deficit to eight with just over a minute to play. Fortunately for NU, their advantage was too much to overcome and UST ran out of time to complete a comeback.

Napa is well aware that they cannot make the same mistakes on Wednesday when they play defending champions University of the Philippines -- a team that is known for making second-half comebacks.

"We need to address kung ano pa kailangan i-correct," Napa stressed. "Hindi naman porke't kami 'yung nanalo dito, it's a perfect game. Kailangan naming ma-address lahat."

"Kahit nakakasawa at paulit-ulit, pero ito 'yung kailangang pagdaanan ng mga bata. Para at least, 'yun 'yung next level na kailangang puntahan," he added. "Ito 'yung kailangan nilang tagusin. Ito 'yung challenge ko sa kanila eh -- 'yung next level."

"Para maging one of the big boys, kumbaga. Although they're young, pero ito 'yung sinasabi ko sa kanila -- if you want to be one of the big boys, kailangan niyo i-prove na you deserve it. Mahirap, pero kailangang trabahuin."

Being competitive against the top teams in the league -- notably UP, Ateneo, and La Salle -- is the next step that NU needs to take if they hope to fulfill Napa's challenge of becoming one of the UAAP's "big boys."

They had already faltered against the Blue Eagles, absorbing a 77-60 defeat last Wednesday.

"Kami 'yung na-bully," Napa said of their game against Ateneo. "Kami dapat 'yung nambu-bully. Binaliktad eh."

"'Yun 'yung challenge ko sa kanila. Big boys na naman on Wednesday. At least makikita nila 'yung bigger picture sa next level, para wala kaming regret, at binigay namin 'yung best namin," he said.

