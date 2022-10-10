PBA: Chris Gavina leaves ROS for Taiwan club Taichung

Former Rain or Shine head coach Chris Gavina. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chris Gavina has left his post in Rain or Shine's staff and will become the new head coach of the Taichung Suns in the Taiwanese T1 league.

The Elasto Painters announced the development on their social media accounts on Sunday, following their loss to San Miguel Beer in the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup.

"Rain or Shine accepts assistant coach Chris Gavina's resignation in order to become [the] head coach of the Taichung Suns in the Taiwanese T1 League," the team said.

Gavina was with the Rain or Shine organization for four years. He served as the Elasto Painters' head coach from March 2021 until September 2022, when Yeng Guiao returned to the franchise.

He still stayed in Guiao's coaching staff before accepting the head coaching post for Taichung.

In Taichung, the 43-year-old Gavina will coach veteran Filipino player Nino Canaleta as well as former Meralco import Tony Bishop, who signed with the Suns in late September.

The Taichung Suns were the runners-up in the 2021-22 season of the T1 League, as they were swept by the Kaohsiung Aquas in the best-of-five finals series.

