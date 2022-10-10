Raven Cortez (9) gave the De La Salle Green Archers a big lift off the bench against the Ateneo Blue Eagles. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University flaunted the depth of its line-up in its UAAP Season 85 victory over Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday night.

Even with Mythical Team member Michael Phillips playing just six minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, the Green Archers kept in step with their rivals from Katipunan and trailed by just one point, 47-46, at the break.

La Salle coach Derick Pumaren got crucial contributions from the likes of Raven Cortez, Earl Abadam, and Penny Estacio, who started as point guard while Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy were not at 100%.

"In order for us to win and beat Ateneo, it has to be an all-out team effort. When your number is called, then you gotta be ready," Pumaren said after they pulled off an 83-78 result for their first win over Ateneo since November 2017.

"Raven stepped up when he was called, his number was called, he was able to step up to the challenge, and he was able to show what he can do," the coach pointed out. "Earl played solid in today's game. He was able to do his thing… He didn't panic, and he played like a veteran today."

Estacio, meanwhile, "played solid." "He gave us quality minutes," Pumaren said of the rookie guard.

Cortez had eight points in 11 minutes, making three of his five field goals. Abadam scored seven points, including a jumper in the second quarter that capped a 13-0 La Salle run. Estacio, for his part, was stable in a 15-minute stint.

Pumaren also hailed the contributions of foreign student-athlete Bright Nwankwo, who was sent in when Phillips was called for a second foul and wound up with six rebounds in 13 minutes.

"I believe in my team. I know that when one is out, one guy will step up. Bright came in, and I just had that gut feel that Raven is gonna give me something," said Pumaren. "I brought him in, and we got the lead when he was inside, and he really played well."

Schonny Winston led the way for the Green Archers with 25 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes. He leads the league in scoring, with 23.67 points per game.

The win improved La Salle's record to 2-1 in UAAP Season 85, but perhaps most importantly, it gave the Green Archers a massive confidence boost after five years of futility against their arch rivals.

Pumaren is hoping that it will be the type of victory that they can build on as the season progresses, particularly for his bench players.

"These guys will help us," Pumaren said of players like Cortez, Abadam, and Estacio.

La Salle returns to action on Wednesday against the University of the East.

Catch replays of UAAP Season 84 games via the UAAP Varsity channel on iWantTFC, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

