American import Diamond Stone in action for San Miguel Beer against Rain or Shine in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- After a relatively lackluster debut for San Miguel Beer last week, American import Diamond Stone put up an explosive performance against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Sunday night.

Stone was inefficient in his debut, making just seven of 23 shots for 20 points against the Blackwater Bossing last October 5. He was outplayed by Cameron Krutwig, who put up a triple-double as the Bossing pulled off a 109-106 upset.

"It was hard for him [Stone] in the first game, because he doesn't know our system, and he doesn't know the kind of basketball we have here. He didn't know beforehand," San Miguel coach Leo Austria said of their import.

Stone came in as a late replacement for Thomas Robinson, who had been training with the Beermen for weeks before being ruled out of the Commissioner's Cup due to a back injury.

After playing his first game on short notice, Stone got four days' worth of practice to familiarize himself with San Miguel, and it paid off against Rain or Shine.

Stone delivered 42 points on 17-of-28 shooting, to go along with 13 rebounds and three assists in 43 minutes of action. The Beermen came away with a 113-105 triumph for their first win of the conference.

"I feel like I'm adjusting well. Coach did a great job during this week, after the first game, of getting me adjusted, getting me to know the plays," the 25-year-old Stone said after their win. "I feel like just me being in practice and engaging with the guys, I feel like we got great team chemistry, and I feel like you can see it today."

"Coach told me before the game, during practice, don't be shy, be aggressive. That's what I did today. Just try to be aggressive and try to go for the win," he also said.

Stone, who was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft, got help from June Mar Fajardo (21 points, 8 rebounds) and CJ Perez (13 points). The Beermen made over 51% of their shots, while holding Rain or Shine to 40% shooting.

ROS import Steve Taylor Jr. was 8-of-22 from the field for 20 points, though he also had 18 rebounds and nine assists.

Austria was satisfied with how Stone bounced back and is expecting even bigger performances from their reinforcement in future games, especially as they have another week to prepare for their next assignment.

"I'm happy today, with his game, it seems na he realized na he needs to perform. I'm happy for him," said Austria.

"We'll take a break tomorrow for one day. We need something to happen in the practice, because we want Diamond to be familiarized with all the plays and strategy that we have," he also said.

