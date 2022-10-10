The Philippines' Katrina Guillou (21) in action against Costa Rica's Lixy Rodriguez in their FIFA women's international friendly at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto. Photo courtesy of the PFF.

The Philippine women's national football team learned plenty from their international friendly against Costa Rica last Saturday, said goal-scorer Katrina Guillou.

The Filipinas played their fellow FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, with the hosts taking a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute through Priscilla Chinchilla.

But the Philippines kept pressing and they were rewarded in the closing stages of the match. After Costa Rica's María Paula Salas was given a yellow card for time wasting, goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel sent the ball into the host team's box off a free kick.

A bungled clearance by Costa Rica led to the ball falling right into Guillou's path, and the Filipina-French striker made no mistake as she poked it to the back of the net with the last kick of the game.

"We came out a lot better in the second half. We put them under more pressure, we were getting in behind. We gave them harder times to find their way out of the back," said Guillou of their performance against Costa Rica.

"We knew it was just a matter of time, and we just kept pressing, and they were getting a little tired. We were all there for that one last push, and we were able to put it away," she added.

Costa Rica dominated possession in the first half and McDaniel was kept busy by their repeated attempts on goal. But the Filipinas' defense held firm, and it took until the 57th minute for Chinchilla to break through.

But Guillou was pleased that they kept their composure after falling behind and showed no quit until the final whistle, earning a deserved draw.

"We had a lot of girls coming from different time zones. We had a few days to recover since getting here, so we're still adjusting a little bit," she said.

"But of course, playing this team, Costa Rica, I think it was a good one. We knew their playing style was different than anything we had before, so I think we adjusted, and it's a learning experience," Guillou added.

Guillou expects the Filipinas to learn more when they take on Costa Rica in a rematch on Tuesday at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa in San Jose, in a match that will be held behind closed-doors.

Kick off is at 1 a.m. in the Philippines on October 12.

