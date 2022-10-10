Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates with teammates after scoring the 3-2 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC in London, Britain, 09 October 2022. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

LIVERPOOL -- Bukayo Saka's double sent Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League after a 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday as Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club goal helped Manchester United to a 2-1 win over Everton.

The Gunners led three times at the Emirates as Gabriel Martinelli struck within a minute and Saka scored in first-half stoppage time.

Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino replied for Liverpool either side of half-time.

But Saka's penalty condemned Jurgen Klopp's men to defeat.

Liverpool are now 14 points adrift of the leaders after winning just two of their opening eight league games.

"Liverpool were very efficient in the way they converted their chances, but we showed a lot of composure and character in difficult moments to overcome them," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Worse could be to come for Liverpool as they face Manchester City at Anfield next weekend and lost Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold to injuries.

"We don't have to look yet at the table, but we know where we are," said Klopp. "We are not top. We have to sort it and we will."

Arsenal restored their one-point lead over City and further strengthened their case to be considered serious title contenders after beating Tottenham in the north London derby last weekend.

Arteta's men sped out of the blocks as Martinelli exposed the space in behind the under-fire Alexander-Arnold to sweep home the opener.

Liverpool responded well to falling behind as Klopp's brave selection of a front four paid off when Diaz squared for Nunez to score his first Premier League goal since the opening weekend of the season.

Just as the visitors seemed to be on top, Arsenal retook the lead as Martinelli's cross was tapped in at the back post by Saka.

Liverpool reacted again after the break when substitute Firmino produced a clinical finish across Aaron Ramsdale.

But the decisive moment of an enthralling encounter came 14 minutes from time when Thiago Alcantara was harshly adjudged to have clipped Gabriel Jesus inside the area.

Saka slotted the ball into the bottom corner from the spot to spark jubilant scenes of celebration as Arsenal fans dream of a first league title since 2004.

- Super sub Ronaldo -

Ronaldo has had to get used to life on the bench under Erik ten Hag but a first half injury to Anthony Martial gave the five-time Ballon d'Or winner the chance to reach another incredible goal-scoring landmark.

United trailed after just five minutes at Goodison Park as Alex Iwobi curled into the top corner.

But the Red Devils struck back quickly through Antony's third goal in as many Premier League games.

Ronaldo then latched onto Casemiro's pass to fire low past Jordan Pickford and move United up to fifth in the table.

Earlier, Gianluca Scamacca's delightful chip helped West Ham strike back from a goal down to beat Fulham 3-1.

Fulham were without talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic through injury but went in front after just five minutes when Andreas Pereira smashed in from a narrow angle.

Jarrod Bowen levelled from the penalty spot before half-time after Pereira brought down Craig Dawson in the box.

Scamacca then produced a moment of magic as he lofted Lucas Paqueta's pass over the helpless Bernd Leno for his sixth goal in 10 games.

Michail Antonio came off the bench to secure the three points in stoppage time.

Crystal Palace also came from behind to beat Leeds 2-1 thanks to Eberechi Eze's winner 14 minutes from time.

© Agence France-Presse