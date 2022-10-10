CSB's Oczon named NCAA Player of the Week

MANILA, Philippines -- Rookie guard Migs Oczon is the NCAA Player of the Week after his stellar contributions to De La Salle-College of St. Benilde's (CSB) campaign in the Season 98 senior's basketball tournament.

Oczon, who is averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 rebounds, stepped up his game in the Blazers' back-to-back wins against Mapua University and San Beda University last week.

After a solid 14-point showing against the Cardinals, Oczon scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as CSB downed the Red Lions for the first time since 2014.

In two wins against playoff teams from last season, the 6-foot guard posted norms of 16.5 markers, 4.5 boards, and a hot three-point clip of 52.8 percent, shooting his way into Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission honors.

Oczon got the nod over teammate Miggy Corteza, Jose Rizal University's Marwin Dionisio and Joshua Guiab, Colegio de San Juan de Letran's Fran Yu, and San Beda's James Kwekuteye.

"We needed to score so whenever I had the chance to shoot, I took it. I got confident with it because I worked on it in the offseason and it paid off," he said.

The Davao native is the second Blazer to win the award decided upon by print and online writers regularly covering the league, following versatile big Will Gozum.

Related video: