Former Spanish soccer player Iker Casillas attends the presentation of the project of a new Special Education Center that will be named after Iker Casillas in Torrejon de Ardoz, Madrid, Spain, 05 March 2021. File photo. Fernando Villar, EPA-EFE.

MADRID, Spain -- Spain's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas said Sunday his Twitter feed had been hacked after a tweet from his account had claimed he was coming out as gay.

Casillas, 41, who made 725 appearances for Real Madrid and won the 2010 World Cup, had apparently tweeted: "I hope you respect me: I'm gay."

That was followed by a reply from his former Spain teammate Carles Puyol, who tweeted: "It's time to tell our story, Iker" followed by a kissing emoji.

Casillas later tweeted: "Account hacked. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course more apologies to the LGBT community."

Cuenta hackeada. Por suerte todo en orden. Disculpas a todos mis followers. Y por supuesto, más disculpas a la comunidad LGTB. 🙏 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) October 9, 2022

Puyol himself apologized for his tweet which he says was written as a joke.

"I made a mistake. I apologize for a stupid joke which was not made with any bad intentions but was completely out of order," wrote Puyol on Twitter.

"I understand that it may have offended people. All my respect and support for the LGTBIQA+ community."

Me he equivocado. Perdón por una broma torpe sin ninguna mala intención y absolutamente fuera de lugar. Entiendo que puede haber herido sensibilidades. Todo mi respeto y apoyo a la comunidad LGTBIQA+ — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) October 9, 2022

The messages on Casillas' Twitter feed drew sharp criticism from Joshua Cavallo, an Australian footballer who is openly gay.

Cavallo tweeted: "@IkerCasillas and @Carles5puyol joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing. It's a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ ppl have to go through.

"To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful."

@IkerCasillas and @Carles5puyol joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing. It’s a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ ppl have to go through. To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful pic.twitter.com/Yp88aQyyTV — Josh Cavallo (@JoshuaCavallo) October 9, 2022

Casillas's high-profile relationship with TV sports reporter Sara Carbonero, who he famously kissed live on air after Spain won the World Cup in South Africa, ended last year. The couple have two sons.

