Fresh off their conquest of the Spikers' Turf Open Conference, the NU Bulldogs will now see action in the V-League.

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University (NU) Bulldogs continue their build-up for the UAAP Season 85 wars in the V-League, which fires off on October 16 at the Paco Arena.

A total of 20 teams in the men's and women's division will compete in the tournament, which will be re-launched as a collegiate competition.

After conquering the Spikers' Turf Open Conference earlier this month, the Bulldogs will now head a 12-man roster in the men's division. Expected to compete are Arellano University, De La Salle University, and University of Perpetual Help.

University of Santo Tomas, San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Far Eastern University, Adamson University, Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, San Beda University, and the University of the Philippines will field teams in both the men's and women's divisions.

The women's side will thus have eight participants.

"With sports practically back to where it was before the pandemic, we are glad to re-launch our collegiate competitions which we started back in 2004 – through women's volleyball – in our effort to harness the available material, bring back the glory days of women's volley and eventually take it to greater heights," Sports Vision president Ricky Palou said.

"At the same time, we are also doing the same for the men's volleyball with the Spikers' Turf and now, the V-League's men's competition," he added.

