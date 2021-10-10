Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury shows emotion during the game against the Minnesota Lynx on September 17, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. File photo. Ned Dishman, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi became a mother for the second time early Saturday and now won't need to miss any games of the upcoming WNBA finals for the baby's birth.

Taurasi's wife, former WNBA player Penny Taylor, gave birth to a girl at 4:24 a.m. local time on Saturday, the team announced.

At 4:24 am baby GOAT #2 arrived. Congratulations to Dee and Penny on the birth of their beautiful, healthy baby girl.💜🧡#FamilyOf4TheValley — Phoenix Mercury - X (@PhoenixMercury) October 9, 2021

The couple, married since May 2017, already share 3-year-old son, Leo.

The Mercury clinched their berth in the finals on Friday night with an 87-84 come-from-behind win over the Aces in Las Vegas. Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to key the comeback, then arrived back in Arizona in time for her daughter's arrival.

The baby was due Wednesday and earlier this week, Taurasi said they were taking things on an hour-by-hour basis.

"Any minute now, I'm on call," Taurasi, 39, told azcentral.com about the pending arrival. "If it lands on a gameday, it will be a decision Penny and I will have to make. I still haven't even thought about that."

The best-of-five finals begin Sunday in Phoenix. The two teams met in the finals in 2014, with Phoenix sweeping Chicago for its third -- and most recent -- WNBA title. The Sky are seeking their first championship.