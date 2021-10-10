Team Rebisco drops 3rd straight match in AVC club tilt

Team Rebisco is now 0-3 in the AVC Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship. Photo courtesy of AVC.

Team Rebisco struggled with their reception in a straight sets loss to Qatar powerhouse Al-Arabi, Sunday at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Filipinos absorbed a 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 defeat, their third consecutive loss at the AVC Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship.

Team Rebisco had some strong moments but they couldn't receive consistently well against the powerful serves of the Qatari club. With the loss, the Filipinos are now out of the running for a spot in the semifinals of the club tournament.

The Al-Arabi Sports Club, meanwhile, remained unbeaten at 2-0.

The Filipinos gave up 10 aces in the game, including five in the second set alone. Al-Arabi also scored 10 points off their kill blocks, frustrating Team Rebisco's attackers with their timing and athleticism.

Brazil's Felipe Bandero was particularly lethal, as his service gave the Filipinos fits all throughout the game. Al-Arabi won comfortably even with their ace spiker, Konstantin Čupković, sitting out the contest.

Joshua Umandal provided some bright spots for the Philippines, particularly in the third set when his backrow attacks stemmed Al-Arabi's march to victory.

Team Rebisco will wrap up its group round campaign on Monday against Thailand club Diamond Food.