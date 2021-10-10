PBA: Magnolia pushes Meralco to the brink

Calvin Abueva puts up a shot for the Magnolia Hotshots against Meralco. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Magnolia weathered the absence of Calvin Abueva in the closing stages to fend off the Meralco Bolts, 81-69, and move to the brink of a finals appearance in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Abueva, the leading contender for Best Player of the Conference, had to sit out the final four minutes and 11 seconds of the game after being called for a flagrant foul.

But the Hotshots got a clutch field goal from Mark Barroca, and their defense held strong in crunch time as they came away with a crucial triumph in Game 4 of their best-of-seven semifinals series.

Magnolia now leads the series 3-1, while the Bolts, who entered the series as the second seed, are on the brink of elimination.