Kiefer, Shiga complete sweep of Ibaraki

Kiefer Ravena in action for the Shiga Lakestars. (c) B.LEAGUE

(UPDATED) Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars averted a late collapse to grab their second straight win over the visiting Ibaraki Robots, 85-77, on Sunday afternoon at the Ukaruchan Arena.

Ravena came off the bench for 11 points, seven assists, and two steals, finishing a team-best plus-11 in 22 minutes. The Lakestars improved to 3-1 in the 2021-22 season of Japan's B.League.

Ibaraki, for its part, drops to 0-4. The team is still waiting for its Asian import, former University of the Philippines star Javi Gomez de Liano who is still fulfilling quarantine requirements.

"Thank you for coming out this weekend. We're happy to pull out two victories for the Shiga Lakestars fans. Hopefully you can continue to support us all throughout the season," said Ravena in a message to their home fans after the game.

Tomomasa Ozawa led the way for Shiga with 17 points, five of which came in a crucial stretch in the fourth quarter wherein the Lakestars took control of the game for good. Novar Gadson added 16 points, and Sean O'Mara had 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Lakestars were in control for most of the game, a contrast to Saturday's contest where they had to mount a fightback in the fourth period to pull out a 93-88 triumph.

But the visiting Robots showed no quit, coming to within one point, 76-75, off a three-pointer by Keita Tsurumaki with two minutes left.

Right in the next possession, however, Ravena found Ozawa for a triple of his own, and off an Ibaraki turnover, Ozawa scored in transition to make it 81-75 with a minute and 30 seconds to play.

A layup by Asahi Tajima momentarily gave Ibaraki some home, but Gadson drilled two free throws and O'Mara iced the game with a putback off a Gadson miss.

Eric Jacobson led Ibaraki with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

