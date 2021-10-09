World bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero bared his frustration over the lack of support he received during the purse bid of his mandatory title defense against English fighter Paul Butler.

Casimero is reportedly at odds with MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons over the failed title unification clash with fellow bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr.

MP Promotions did not participate in the purse bid which was won unopposed by Richard Schaefer’s Probellum with a submission of $105,000.

Casimero will get 75 percent of that near-minimum winning purse bid, which amounts to $75,750 before deductions. This is a big paycut from the six-digit figures he used to receive.

Butler, meanwhile, will get 25 percent of the purse or $26,250.

But the reigning WBO champion vowed to continue to fight despite the cut.

"Lalaban kahit walang suporta!!! Let's go! Lalaban para may maibigay ulit," Casimero said in his Facebook post.

Probellum is planning to stage the fight on December 11, either in Dubai or in Liverpool.

