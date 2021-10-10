

Jack Animam put up superb numbers but Radnicki Kragujevac W were outclassed in their second game of the 2021-22 season of the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia.

Against reigning champions Crvena zvezda W, Animam and Radnicki absorbed a 104-66 beating on Saturday night at the at the Jazero Hall in Kragujevac, Serbia.

Animam, the five-time UAAP champion from National University, led Radnicki's effort with 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting along with 12 rebounds and six assists.

Radnicki trailed by just four points, 25-21, after the opening period but Crvena, who are four-time defending champions, broke the game open in the second quarter when they outscored Radnicki 28-16.

Crvena posted a 59-38 advantage by halftime and and didn't let up en route to the 38-point demolition of the hosts.

The visiting Crvena made 54.3% of their field goals in the game. While Animam shot well, her teammates struggled from the field with Minela Mehovic scoring 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting and Milica Indjic going 3-of-10 for 11 points.

As a team, Radnicki shot only 39.1% from the field.

Nevena Naumcev led Crvena with 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, including five three-pointers.

Radnicki returns to action next week against ZKK Kraljevo W.