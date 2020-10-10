UAAP: NU Bulldogs appoint Jeff Napa new head coach

Jeff Napa has been named the National University men's basketball head coach, the school announced Friday, a homecoming for the former Bulldogs player.

Napa's recent job as primary shot-caller was at Centro Escolar University.

He is part of the NorthPort coaching staff and is a consultant at Colegio de San Juan de Letran, although it isn't certain whether his status remains at Letran given his move to NU.

Napa's last head-coaching stint in a major collegiate league was with the Knights in the NCAA, where he replaced Aldin Ayo in 2016 and ran the team until 2019.

Napa starred for NU in the early 2000s.

A big shooting guard, Napa set a UAAP record on August 22, 2002, when he knocked down 10 out of 13 3-pointers en route to a 43-point performance, a league record that stood until Alvin Pasaol of University of the East surpassed that with 49 in 2017.

As Letran coaching consultant, Napa was part of the group that helped Knights coach Bonnie Tan win the NCAA Season 95 championship.