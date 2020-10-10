MMA: Fil-Aussie fighter Reece McLaren stops Finnish opponent in 1 round

Australia-based Filipino Reece McLaren climbed the flyweight ranks with a dominant showing over Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion Aleksi Toivonen of Finland in ONE Championship's fight card at Singapore Indoor Stadium Friday.

The former bantamweight title contender halted Toivonen with a well-placed knee to the gut in the first round, sending the Finn writhing in pain to the ground.

The victory is expected to take McLaren closer to fighting any of the top 3 flyweights, including champion Adriano Moraes, UFC legend Demetrious Johnson and Team Lakay's Danny Kingad.

In the night's main event, reigning ONE strawweight muay thai and kickboxing champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao of Thailand retained his muay thai title behind a near-flawless performance against ISKA K-1 World Champion and No. 1 ranked contender Josh Tonna of Australia.

Sam-A was composed to start the bout, delivering a volley of fast boxing combinations and high round kicks in the first round.

In the beginning of the second, Sam-A dropped Tonna with a quick left straight, sending the Australian to a mandatory 8-count.

Sensing he hurt his opponent, Sam-A kept on the pressure and dropped Tonna twice more en route to a technical knockout victory.