LIVE BLOG: Miami Heat vs LA Lakers (2020 NBA Finals, Game 5)

Anthony Davis is looking for his first NBA championship. He can finally win one with a Lakers win in Game 5. Kim Klement, USA Today Sports/Reuters

The Los Angeles Lakers can complete the franchise's return to the pinnacle of basketball, as they look to seal a record-equalling 17th NBA Finals crown with a victory over the Miami Heat.

The Lakers, who returned to the title series this season after missing the post-season for six consecutive years, can clinch a series victory in Game 5 in Orlando.

Tipoff is set for 9 a.m. Saturday (Manila time).

Los Angeles took a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series on Wednesday, leaving Miami needing to stage a miracle to keep their championship hopes alive.

Only one team -- the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 -- has ever come back from a 3-1 NBA Finals deficit to win the title.

The odds, and momentum, are stacked firmly against Miami, which has dealt with injuries at this most pivotal stage of the season. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse