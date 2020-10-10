NBA Finals: Heat down Lakers, live to fight another day

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) shoots the ball against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second quarter in game five of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Miami Heat refused to let their amazing postseason run end in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Behind another superb outing from Jimmy Butler, the Heat overcame the Los Angeles Lakers, 111-108, to stay alive and extend the series to a Game 6.

Butler had his second triple-double of the Finals, with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals, as the Heat came out on top after a thrilling back-and-forth encounter.

Duncan Robinson added 26 points, making seven of his 13 three-pointers in the game.

But Butler was the clear hero of the game for Miami, as he drew a foul against Anthony Davis with 16.8 seconds left and drained the go-ahead free throws for a 109-108 count.

Before Butler's charities, Davis put the Lakers ahead with a layup of an offensive rebound, doing so despite having injured his ankle in the first quarter of the game.

The Lakers had a chance to regain the lead in the final seconds, but Danny Green bricked a wide-open three-pointer, and Markieff Morris committed a turnover after securing the offensive board.

Tyler Herro knocked down two charities to peg the final score, as LeBron James missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that could have forced overtime.

Squandered in the loss was a 40-point, 13-rebound, seven-assist outing from James. Davis shrugged off his ankle injury to finish with 28 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.

But outside of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had 16 points, the Lakers got little from their supporting cast.

Game 6 is scheduled for Monday morning, Manila time.