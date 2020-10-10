NBA Finals: Heat down Lakers, live to fight another day

(UPDATED) The Miami Heat refused to let their amazing postseason run end in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals.
Behind another superb outing from Jimmy Butler, the Heat overcame the Los Angeles Lakers, 111-108, to stay alive and extend the series to a Game 6.
Butler had his second triple-double of the Finals, with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals, as the Heat came out on top after a thrilling back-and-forth encounter.
Duncan Robinson added 26 points, making seven of his 13 three-pointers in the game.
But Butler was the clear hero of the game for Miami, as he drew a foul against Anthony Davis with 16.8 seconds left and drained the go-ahead free throws for a 109-108 count.
Before Butler's charities, Davis put the Lakers ahead with a layup of an offensive rebound, doing so despite having injured his ankle in the first quarter of the game.
The Lakers had a chance to regain the lead in the final seconds, but Danny Green bricked a wide-open three-pointer, and Markieff Morris committed a turnover after securing the offensive board.
Tyler Herro knocked down two charities to peg the final score, as LeBron James missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that could have forced overtime.
Squandered in the loss was a 40-point, 13-rebound, seven-assist outing from James. Davis shrugged off his ankle injury to finish with 28 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.
But outside of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had 16 points, the Lakers got little from their supporting cast.
Game 6 is scheduled for Monday morning, Manila time.