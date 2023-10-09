Why Eumir Marcial nearly gave up on Olympic dream

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial very nearly gave up on his Olympic dream after his weight class was removed from next year's program in Paris, France.

Moreover, the 27-year-old already had a blossoming career in the professional ranks, where he is unbeaten with a 4-0 win-loss record.

But upon the encouragement of his wife, Marcial opted to compete as an amateur once again in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The move paid off, as he made it all the way to the finals of his new weight division in the men's 80kg, and clinched a berth in next year's Paris Games.

This will be Marcial's second Olympics. He won a bronze medal while fighting as a middleweight in the Tokyo Games in 2021.