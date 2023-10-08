Tolentino hopes more Pinoys will qualify for Olympic berths

POC chief Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino poses with some of the medalist in the recently concluded 19th Asian Games. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abaham "Bambol" Tolentino is expecting more Pinoy athletes to book their slots for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

So far, there are four Filipinos who have secured qualification the 2024 Summer Games.

EJ Obiena was the first to qualify for Paris when he cleared the Olympic standard of 5.82 meters at the Bauhaus Galan in Stockholm, Sweden last July.

Boxer Eumir Marcial also qualified by making it to the final round of the men's 80-kilogram division of the 19th Asian Games boxing competition.

Gymnasts Carlos Edriel Yulo and Aleah Finnegan are also Paris-bound based on their performances at the world championships in Antwerp.

Yulo finished third in the men's floor exercise and came in as the next eligible participant through the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

Finnegan, for her part, took one of 14 spots for the highest-ranked eligible athletes for the Olympics in the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships’ qualification.

"So may four na tayo," said Tolentino during a dinner treat for some of the Asian Games medalists on Sunday.

"Of course, we're praying that all sports na pwede nating salihan pumasok. Even in BMX, we have to compete in European tournaments to get the required points."

Tolentino said he also expected more participants from weightlifting, including Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, golf, track and field, swimming and tennis.

He added that Gilas Pilipinas, which won gold in the Asiad, would fight for it in the Olympic qualifying tournament for basketball.

"'Yung Gilas mas mabigat kasi 'yung mga natalo sa FIBA World Cup ang makakalaban nila. Pero we're praying na madagdagan pa," said Tolentino.