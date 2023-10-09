Home  >  Sports

POC, ABAP explain how Pacquiao can qualify for Paris Olympics

Posted at Oct 09 2023 03:18 PM

Manny Pacquiao's dream of representing the Philippines in the Olympic Games remains alive. 

According to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Mayor Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, they have already filed a formal request to the International Olympic Committee regarding Pacquiao's eligibility for the 2024 Games in Paris, France.

Marcus Manalo of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines believes that should Pacquiao be allowed to compete, it will be a massive boost of confidence for the national boxing team.

So far, only one Filipino boxer -- Eumir Marcial -- has qualified to the Olympics. This is after Marcial reached the finals of the men's 80kg weight class in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, where he eventually settled for the silver medal.

