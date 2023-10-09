Filipino fighter Joshua Pacio celebrates his win over Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15. Handout/ONE Championship.

Former ONE strawweight world champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio believes that he deserves a shot at current divisional king Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks after his rebound win this past weekend.

However, he wasn’t particularly thrilled with how he performed.

Pacio beat No. 5-ranked Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov over the weekend inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in a fight that he feels he could’ve done better.

“I think so,” Pacio said about a potential rematch with Brooks after the win.

“But honestly, I’m not impressed with my performance right now. I need to go to the gym again and work harder, you know.”

The 27-year-old had Malachiev hurt early on, though he believes he failed to capitalize because he became too eager to finish the Russian.

So instead of stringing together combinations that could’ve wrapped up the night early, he retorted to throwing single power shots, looking for the finishing blow. But it backfired as Malachiev made a fight out of it.

“I wasn’t relaxed. I was concentrating on throwing the power shots because I saw the damage. And I was eager to throw power shots. So it really got in my head to finish him,” he said.

“That’s not how it was supposed to happen. I should have been more relaxed. [I should’ve] thrown my combinations more confidently.”

Though he’s expecting to rematch Brooks, Pacio wouldn’t mind ticking off another name in the top five while he’s on his way there.

After all, he’s not happy with how he performed, and if he needs to beat another contender to make up for it, then so be it.

“If they give me Jarred Brooks, I’ll grab it,” he said. “But like what I’ve said, if they give me Bokang [Masunyane] or someone else in the top five, I’ll still grab it.”