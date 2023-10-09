EJ Obiena celebrates after winning the men's pole vault final athletics event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 30, 2023. POC-PSC Media Pool

MANILA -- Pole vaulter EJ Obiena had plenty of good experiences in Hangzhou, China during his 19th Asian Games campaign.

One of the highlights, he said, was the way the Chinese crowd at Hangzhou Olympics Centre Stadium cheered for him while he was going for his record-breaking jump.

Prior to clearing 5.90 meters and winning the Asiad gold, Obiena was anticipating a hostile reacting from the crowd if he got pitted against a local pole vaulter.

“I had this in my head, I need to prepare for the worst case scenario,” said the 27-year-old during his homecoming at his high school alma mater Chiang Kai-Shek College (CSK) last Friday. “The worst case scenario is I'll go head to head with a local athlete and gonna get booed by 80,000 people.”

“But the total opposite happened. Eighty-thousand people clapping at my signal. I was doing this rhythm and they were clapping, 80,000 people.”

“I can't tell you how amazing that feels. It's the biggest stadium I’ve been, the biggest crowd that I have asked and helped me jump. They did. I'm just honored to be there.”

Obiena, who is already assured of a slot in the Paris Olympics, eventually got the gold medal at the expense of his Chinese training partner Huang Bokai and Saudi Arabia's Hussain Al Hizam.

As a reward for his efforts, he received a P10-million windfall from his Filipino-Chinese benefactors.

Obiena received P3 million from the CSK board of trustees, P5 million from the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce, P1 million from businessman Anton Tan, and P1 million from Ambassador Carlos Chan, the owner of Oishi Philippines.

He is also expected to get P2 million as mandated by RA 10699 or the National Athletes Benefits and Incentives Act.

RELATED VIDEO