Marcial to fight twice in pros before Paris Olympics

Eumir Marcial of the Philippines takes on Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan of China in their gold medal match of the men's 90 kilogram division during the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on October 5, 2023. Marcial settled for silver after losing to his opponent on points. PSC-POC Media pool handout

Now that Eumir Marcial has accomplished his goal to qualify for the Paris Olympics, he will return to the US to stay active as a professional fighter.

Marcial has booked himself a return ticket to the Summer Games via a silver medal finish in the 19th Asian Games men's boxing.

He has to fulfill his contractual obligations with MP Promotions and plans to fight twice before resuming his campaign for a gold medal in Paris.

"Babalik muna ako sa States para lumaban ulit as professional," said the heavy-fisted Filipino middleweight. "Sa ngayon kasi wala pa namang tournament na amateur na sasalihan."

The Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist said he wanted to avoid a lull in training, adding that more rounds in the pro ranks would also be beneficial for his Olympic goal.

"Malaking bagay sa akin na bumalik muna sa pros para tuloy-tuloy lang ang training ko at madagdagan ang experience ko," he said.

"Kung maganda ang performance, maka-KO at walang injury dadaan ako sa least two fights before the Olympics. Depende na rin po kay [MP Promotions founder] Sir Manny Pacquiao at Sir Sean Gibbons kung anong plano nila."

Marcial also looks forward to reunite with his gang in the US.

He trains with fellow Filipinos, former world champion Jerwin Ancajas and Jonas Sultan whenever he stays in America.

"May laban silang darating sa February sa Japan. Si Jerwin lalaban for world title, si Jonas undercard. Gusto nila na pumunta ako dun at suportahan sila," said the 27-year-old.

"Mas maganda rin na makasama ako sa preparation nila kasi alam ko pag nagsama-sama kami motivated kaming lahat. Iba yung feeling pag kasama mo ang mga kaibigan mo sa ensayo."