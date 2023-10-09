Ginebra to hold five-day camp in Laguna, says Chua

Barangay Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua. PBA Images.

MANILA — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel will finally have team governor Alfrancis Chua, head coach Tim Cone, Justin Brownlee, LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, assistant coach Richard del Rosario, and some of its utility staff back with the squad.

Cone, Brownlee, Aguilar, and Thompson have been away from Ginebra ever since the national team started preparing for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The rest joined Gilas in their gold medal-winning campaign in the 19th Asian Games.

The Gin Kings will need all the help they can get especially since they will be defending the Commissioner’s Cup crown that they clinched last January, which is why they are scheduled to hold a mini-training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna.

“Kami ang pinaka-late mage-ensayo,” said Chua at a press conference at the PBA Office on Monday.

“The team will stay in Laguna for five days para lang mag sama-sama ulit. Matagal naghiwalay eh, matagal hindi nagka sama-sama.”

Ginebra will be welcoming newly-signed Maverick Ahanmisi and rookie Ralph Cu to its squad, while LA Tenorio is also expected to make a return barring any setbacks. That is why for the former BGSM mentor, the defending champions must do all they can to ramp up their preparations for the league’s return in early November.

“Gagawan ko ng paraan kung papano para maka catch-up sa ibang teams. Makaka bawi ‘yan. Unti-unti lang, para makahabol kami sa darating na November 5,” said Chua.

But for now, he has given these players as well as the whole Gilas Asiad group a few days to rest and recover before the upcoming season commences.

“I promised to the players before the start, nung nasa pa Ultra kami, after this, bibigyan namin kayo ng 10 days na vacation. Sa lahat ‘yon, hindi lang sa San Miguel group. Even some of the teams sa MVP group, I talked to the managers and coaches na bigyan kayo ng break,” said Chua.

