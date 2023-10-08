Collegiate Press Corps name new set of officers

The Collegiate Press Corps officers for the 2023-24 athletic season. Handout.

MANILA -- John Bryan Ulanday of The Philippine Star will sit as the newest president of the Collegiate Press Corps for the 2023-24 athletic season.

Succeeding Randolph B. Leongson of Cignal, Ulanday was voted by members of print and online media during the general assembly and election held on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to lead the unified organization from those covering the UAAP and the NCAA beats.

Bea Micaller of GMA News Online has been re-elected as the Vice President for NCAA while Inquirer.net's Lance Agcaoili was selected to be the Vice President for UAAP.

Mark Escarlote of The Daily Tribune was also voted as Vice President for Internal Affairs for the second consecutive year as Abby Toralba of Malaya Business Insight was chosen to be Secretary.

Luisa Morales of Philstar.com, JR Isaga of Rappler, Theodore Jurado of The People's Journal, Peter Atencio of The Manila Standard, and Justin Kenneth Carandang of GMA News Online will make up this year's Board of Directors.

Former presidents Leongson, Norman Lee Benjamin Riego of ESPN Philippines, and secretary Camille B. Naredo of ABS-CBN News will serve as advisers of the distinguished group covering the collegiate sports beat.

This season, the Collegiate Press Corps looks to sustain its drive to honor the outstanding student-athletes through the annual Collegiate Awards, which will feature solo distinctions for the Collegiate Women's Basketball Player of the Year and Collegiate Men's Volleyball Player of the Year and Collegiate Volleyball All-Star Six for the first time in history.

Supported by San Miguel Corporation as a major sponsor with Discovery Suites and Jockey as minor sponsors, the Collegiate Press Corps has also started introducing innovations to the UAAP and NCAA Players of the Week awards, separately recognizing both the men’s and women’s standouts, as the UAAP Season 86 and NCAA Season 99 fired off.

More breakthrough projects, all for the vision of championing the excellence of student-athletes in both leagues, are also underway for the Collegiate Press Corps in its second year as a unified organization from the previous different bodies in the UAAP and NCAA.