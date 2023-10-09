Justin Brownlee puts up a shot as Gilas Pilipinas battle against Iran during the 19th Asian Games at the Zhejiang University Zijingang Gymnasium, Hangzhou, China on October 3, 2023. PSC-POC Media Pool.

MANILA — Justin Brownlee has cemented himself as one of, if not, the greatest reinforcement that Philippine basketball has ever seen.

The 6-foot-5 import famously replaced an injured Paul Harris in 2016 for Barangay Ginebra, then went on to help the Gin Kings win six PBA championships. He memorably hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer against Meralco to end an eight-year title drought.

Brownlee went on to receive Filipino citizenship and played a starring role in Gilas Pilipinas' gold medal campaign at the 19th Asian Games.

For Gilas Pilipinas team manager and Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua, the 35-year-old Brownlee’s greatness translates very well both inside and outside the basketball court, and this was proven by his performance in the Asian Games.

“Oo naman,” answered Chua when asked if Brownlee should be getting more opportunities to suit up for Gilas during a press conference at the PBA Office on Monday.

“Alam mo, Justin is not only a good player.”

“Si Justin, kaya niyang pagalingin yung teammates niya. Namamasa si Justin eh, he’s a team player. He understands basketball. Alam niya kung kailan siya sho-shoot, tignan niyo yung sa China?

“Hindi tira ng tira. Yung sa China, first half ilan ginawa niya? Four? Six? Parang ganon.”

And with these, Brownlee was able to capture more love from Filipino fans, to an extent, even from those who do not belong to the Barangay fandom.

“Nilagay nga nila hindi na [Justin] Noypi eh, ‘Justin for President’ nilalagay ng mga tao, [dahil] sa pagmamahal lang naman nila,” he said.

“Nakita mo yung tao, walang hiningi yung, walang ano. Basta, gusto lang niya manalo.”

But for now, the two Ginebra pillars will go back to their mother team to defend their PBA Commissioner’s Cup crown that will open on November 5.

