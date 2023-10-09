The Ateneo Blue Eagles huddle after their loss to the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the first round of UAAP Season 86, October 7, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. UAAP Media.



MANILA — Ateneo de Manila University endured a tough loss against Adamson University last Saturday at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

After leading by as much as 19 following a flurry of three-pointers led by Lebron Nieto in the opening frame, the Blue Eagles faltered in the end game and weren’t able to maintain their momentum following their huge win against rivals De La Salle University last week.

And for head coach Tab Baldwin, the Katipunan-based squad was affected by how Adamson turned up the physicality, especially in the second half.

“We talked about being complacent coming off the La Salle game. We started well [in the] first quarter, but I think Adamson kinda reminded me of NU,” the multiple-time UAAP champion said during post-game.

“They got physical, they got tough.”

This, in turn, resulted in Ateneo losing their composure, which is why Baldwin is challenging his wards to turn it up a notch not only on both ends of the floor, but also on their consistency and mental toughness.

“They were really challenging physically, and it shook us up. You saw a lot of our possessions wind down on the shot clock, our offensive organization was rattled by Adamson’s pressure, and I suspect that we’re gonna see more of that this year,” he said.

“We better figure some things out about how important it is to be composed and be mentally and physically tough, as we were against La Salle.”

“You can’t do it one game and say that's who you are. That’s just a lie. You gotta do it over and over. [Adamson] literally took this game by the scruff of the neck and won it.”

“I’m not happy about that, I’m disappointed, very disappointed.

Still, Baldwin remains patient with his squad and bared that they are in the process of building their identity.

“You have to have a culture. Right now, we’re still trying to create that, embed that, and then cement that,” the former Gilas coach said.

“That process does not happen very quickly, and for as many new players as we have, it is a difficult process.”



