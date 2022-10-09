UAAP: NU survives UST challenge for 99th straight win

NU's Angel Surada (8) hit big shots in the fourth quarter to help them hold off UST. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) National University weathered a massive challenge by University of Santo Tomas and held on for a 78-75 triumph, Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs were under duress throughout the entire fourth quarter but did just enough down the stretch to hold off the Growling Tigresses and stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament.

They stretched their record-setting UAAP winning streak to 99 games, a run that started in 2014.

The Growling Tigresses came close to ending that winning run, with Tacky Tacatac and Nikki Villasin hitting clutch three-pointers in the end game to keep UST within striking distance. But free throws by Camille Clarin and Angel Surada were enough to keep NU ahead, and they improved to 3-0 in the tournament while handing UST its first loss.

"I thought UST came in with a lot of fight today. They gave us a hard time today, but again, give credit to our girls, our ladies for staying in the game, staying in the system and eventually getting the win," NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan said.

"At the end of the day, it's a win for us. I congratulate the team for grinding it out today and getting our 99th win," he added.

Karl Ann Pingol had 14 points and six rebounds, while Camille Clarin weathered a tough shooting morning to finish with 13 points and six dimes, a handful of which came in the crucial fourth period. Angel Surada scored seven of her 11 points in the final period.

The Lady Bulldogs never trailed in the game and led by as much as 17 points, but UST recovered from their slow start and made a game out of it in the second half. They trimmed a double-digit lead to just six points, 73-67, off three free throws by Eka Soriano with still 43.4 seconds to go.

After a split at the line by Mikka Cacho made it 74-67, UST rookie Nikki Villasin nailed a clutch three-pointer from the left corner to make it a four-point game, 74-70, with 31.3 seconds left.

The Lady Bulldogs kept the door open for UST as Aloha Betanio could make only one of two free throws for a 75-70 count, and Eka Soriano fished for a foul on the other end and made both shots, 75-72, with 25.3 seconds to go.

Two freebies by Clarin pushed NU's lead back to five points with 20 seconds left, but Tacky Tacatac gave the Tigresses a lifeline when she nailed her fourth three-pointer of the game to put UST within two, 77-75. On the other end, Surada could make just one of her two free throws, giving the Tigresses a final chance with six seconds left.

Unfortunately for UST, Joylyn Pangilinan's last-gasp triple hit the board and went off mark as time expired.

"We missed a lot of free throws. We won by three and we missed 13 free throws. If mas marami kaming na-shoot na free throws, baka hindi na dumikit ang kalaban. Those things ay kailangan namin i-improve," Dimaunahan said after the game.

Soriano just missed out on a triple-double with 18 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, while Tacatac finished with 18 points and Pangilinan had 12.

NU will aim for its 100th straight game on Wednesday, 3 p.m., against University of the Philippines at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

UST, which absorbed their first loss in three games, will try to bounce back at home against Ateneo de Manila University at 1 p.m.

The Scores:

NU 78 - Pingol 14, Clarin 13, Surada 11, Canuto 9, Cacho 8, Betanio 8, Cayabyab 5, Tiky 4, Fabruada 2, Bartolo 2, Villareal 2, Solis 0, Talas 0.

UST 75 - Soriano 18, Tacatac 18, Pangilinan 12, Villasin 7, Dionisio 6, Ambos 6, Bron 5, Santos 2, Villapando 1, Araza 0, Serrano 0.

Quarters: 22-11, 39-29, 58-49, 78-75.