UAAP: La Salle beats Ateneo for the first time since 2017

Schonny Winston (7) starred for La Salle in their big win over Ateneo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) De La Salle University got a big game from Schonny Winston to shock the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 83-78, in their first match-up of UAAP Season 85 on Sunday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

This marked the first time that La Salle had beaten Ateneo since November 29, 2017, in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 80 Finals when Ben Mbala powered the Green Archers to a 92-83 win. Since then, the Blue Eagles have won seven straight rivalry games.

Winston bucked a slow start to finish with 25 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals, as the Green Archers erased a double-digit first quarter deficit to snatch the win.

It is the second straight victory for the Green Archers who improved to 2-1. Ateneo now has the same record, losing their first game of the season after a 2-0 start.