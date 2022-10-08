Ateneo and La Salle meet for the first time in Season 85 on Sunday. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Bitter rivals Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University are keeping their focus on the bigger picture ahead of their first meeting in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

The Blue Eagles (2-0) and the Green Archers (1-1) clash on Sunday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum, with the cagers from Katipunan looking to join defending champion University of the Philippines at the top of the league standings.

Both teams are coming off wins, with Ateneo crushing National University (NU), 77-60, last Wednesday while La Salle overwhelmed the University of Santo Tomas (UST) 83-63, on the same day.

"We're happy to be 2-0," Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin said after their win over the Bulldogs. "We're in it every game to compete, to win. I think this weekend, a lot of people are gonna [talk about] the rivalry and all of that."

"But I think both La Salle and us are still a little bit worried about notching wins, getting into a position where we could be in the playoffs, and playing better," he added. "I think the bigger picture for me, anyway, is bigger than the small picture which is the rivalry."

"The big picture is how good are we gonna get, week after week, game after game, and put ourselves in a position to make a championship [run]."

The Green Archers have not beaten the Blue Eagles since November 29, 2017, in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 80 Finals where former two-time Most Valuable Player Ben Mbala had 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Since then, the Blue Eagles have reeled off seven straight wins over their rivals, and La Salle head coach Derick Pumaren is hopeful that they can put themselves in a position to end that run on Sunday.

"Ateneo is a tough team," said Pumaren. "All I can guarantee is that we will compete. We have to come out really strong."

"We just have to work as a team, we just have to work hard, and hopefully, our chances of winning the ball game will get higher," he added.

For La Salle rookie Kevin Quiambao, it will be his first rivalry match in the UAAP but he vows not to get caught up in the moment.

"Mas kalaban namin 'yung sarili namin dito," he said. "Kailangan ko lang gawin 'yung best ko at 'yung system ni coach para makapag-compete kami this coming Sunday."

Tip-off is at 4:30 p.m. at the Big Dome.

At 12 noon, UST (1-1) and NU (1-1) will face off in a battle of two teams eyeing to recover from big losses.

Action in the UAAP women's division opens at 8:00 a.m., with the NU Lady Bulldogs looking to get past the UST Tigresses for their 99th win in a row, before Ateneo and La Salle add another chapter to their own rivalry at 10:00 a.m.

Catch replays of UAAP Season 84 games via the UAAP Varsity channel on iWantTFC, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.