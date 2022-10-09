Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix swept their weekend games against Dwight Ramos and Levanga Hokkaido. (c) B.LEAGUE



Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix weathered another superb game from Dwight Ramos to repeat over Levanga Hokkaido, 93-80, on Sunday at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena had an all-around effort with 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 21 minutes as the NeoPhoenix racked up a second straight win in the 2022-23 season of Japan's B.League.

San-En seized control of the game in the second quarter, where they out-scored Levanga 23-10. The NeoPhoenix built a 45-29 lead at the break and maintained that advantage the rest of the way.

Yante Maten had 24 points to lead the NeoPhoenix.

Ramos had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Levanga, while Ryoma Hashimoto added 23 points.

They have yet to win in four games this season.

Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakes) - 11 points (2/9 shooting), four rebounds, five assists in 2OT W vs Niigata Albirex BB, 107-100

Meanwhile, Kiefer Ravena helped the Shiga Lakes take a 107-100 double overtime win over Niigata Albirex BB at the Ukaru-chan Arena.

Ravena came off the bench to put up 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Shiga leaned on a 39-point explosion from Ivan Buva, who also grabbed 14 rebounds in the win. Kai Toews had 23 points and 15 assists in the win. The Lakes improved to 2-2 in the season.

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins absorbed their first defeat of the season, falling 91-82 to the Ryukyu Golden Kings. Parks had 12 points, two rebounds, and a steal in the loss, while veteran Jay Washington did not play for Ryukyu.

Matthew Wright did not play in Kyoto Hannaryz's 73-58 defeat to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya. Justine Baltazar was also benched in the Hiroshima Dragonflies' 78-70 defeat to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

In the second division, Jordan Heading had 27 points and seven assists to help Nagasaki Velca rout the Kagawa Five Arrows, 95-74.

Another Filipino in the B2, Kobe Paras, was benched in Altiri Chiiba's 85-77 defeat to the Yamagata Wyverns.