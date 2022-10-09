SSL: Dominant National U sweeps Jose Rizal University

National University demolished Jose Rizal University with a 25-14, 25-6, 25-12 sweep in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Despite starting flatfooted in their first game in Pool C, the Lady Bulldogs found their groove to run over the Lady Bombers.

JRU was able to keep in step in the first stanza, but NU pulled away by racking up the last 7 points to rack the first set.

In the next period, the second stringers did the damage while limiting the Lady Bombers to just six point.

From there, the towering NU Bulldogs bullied their way into a decisive sweep.

Princess Robles scored 11 points, while Minierva Maaya added 10 points of her own. Rookie Evangeline Alinsug tallied 8 markers and was chosen MVP of the Match for the Lady Bulldogs.

Sydney Niegos and May Ruiz scored 6 points apiece for JRU.

In the second game, De La Salle made a complete sweep of the SSL eliminations with a masterful 3-set victory over Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

The Lady Spikers beat the Knights, 25-14, 25-9, and 25-18, for a clean sweep of their Pool D matches to march to the next round.