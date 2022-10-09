PBA 3x3: San Miguel stuns TNT for Leg 4 win

The San Miguel Beermen celebrate after their triumph in Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 First Conference. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel earned a breakthrough title in the PBA 3x3 Season 2 by outlasting TNT in overtime, 22-20, to rule Leg 4 of the First Conference on Sunday afternoon at Robinsons Malaban.

Ken Bono and Wendell Comboy starred as the Beermen recovered from a 13-20 deficit in the final four minutes of regulation, then took over in the extra period to clinch the victory.

Bono finished with eight points, including the game-tying deuce, 20-20, in the final two seconds.



Comboy, who added six points, then began the overtime period with a jumper, before Bono ended it all by scoring on a layup.

San Miguel claimed the P100,000 prize money and atoned for its runner up finish after losing the title to Cavitex Braves in the finals of Leg 2.

Almond Vosotros led TNT with eight points, but couldn’t convert the possible game-winner at the buzzer when his shot was blocked by Jeff Manday.



The Tropang Giga, opening leg champions, settled for the runner-up prize worth P50,000.



The battle for third place belonged to Meralco as it bagged P30,000 after trouncing Platinum Karaoke, 19-12.



Earlier, the Beermen booted out the Bolts, the previous leg winner, 15-12, in their semifinals encounter.



They toppled Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays at the start of the knockout stage, 20-14.



The Tropang Giga on the other hand, leaned on Vosotros anew in getting past Platinum Karaoke in the semis, 14-12.



In the quarterfinals, TNT waylaid NorthPort Batang Pier, 18-13.



In classification matches, Barangay Ginebra edged out Purefoods, 21-20, while Blackwater turned back Terrafirma, 21-19.



The Kings and Red President ended their leg campaigns with similar 1-2 records, with the Titans and Dyip both finishing winless in three outings.