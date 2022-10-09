NCAA: Lyceum ekes out OT win vs. San Sebastian

JM Bravo hit a 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds left in overtime, and Lyceum of the Philippines held on to beat stubborn San Sebastian 82-79 in NCAA Season 98 at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Sunday.

Lyceum upped its record to 6-2, a half-game behind league-leader Saint Benilde, which was set to take on San Beda in the second game.

San Sebastian, which has dropped four straight games, fell to 2-5.

Bravo finished with a game-high 14 points, including five in the extension. He shot 5 of 7 from the field, and tallied 6 rebounds.

Mclaude Guadaña also had 14 points and finished with 4 3-pointers for the Pirates, who erased a 6-point deficit late in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Raymart Escobido and Alex Desoyo each had 12 points to pace the Golden Stags.