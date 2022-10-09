College of Saint Benilde recovered from San Beda University's third-quarter rally and survived James Kwekuteye's hot shooting to win 78-69 in NCAA Season 98 at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Sunday.

The result meant Benilde firmed up its hold of the top spot in the standings with a 7-1 record, while the Red Lions dropped to a tie with Letran at 5-3.

Miguel Oczon led the Blazers with 19 points, including a well-covered 3-pointer — his fifth and last of the game — that essentially put the Red Lions away.

Will Gozum added 16 points, and Miguel Corteza chipped in 11.

Kwekuteye tallied a game-high 28 points.

(More details to follow.)