Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial. Sean Michael Ham, Premier Boxing Champions

Tokyo Olympian Eumir Felix Marcial improved to 3-0 as a professional after claiming a unanimous decision victory over American opponent Steven Pichardo in their super middleweight match on Saturday in California.

Marcial had to survive a bad cut above his right eye to earn a shutout after six rounds. The judges scored the fight 60-54, 60-54, 60-54, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Marcial was left bloody by an accidental headbutt in the second round but was allowed to continue. He did enough in the ensuing rounds to get the nod of the judges and earn the third straight win of his professional career.

Pichardo, who had a considerable height advantage over the Filipino, dropped to 8-3-1 in his career after the loss.

Marcial is coming off a difficult victory over Isiah Hart in his previous pro fight, where he had to recover from three knockdowns before knocking out his foe in the fourth round last April.

