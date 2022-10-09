The De La Salle Green Archers celebrate after beating the Ateneo Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media.



MANILA - The De La Salle Green Archers entered Sunday's UAAP Season 85 game against the Ateneo Blue Eagles filled with determination to end a long losing streak against their archrivals.

Not since Ben Mbala was patrolling the paint for La Salle in Season 80 had the Green Archers beaten the Blue Eagles. The two-time Most Valuable Player from Cameroon collected 20 points and 16 rebounds in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 80 Finals, while Ricci Rivero gave them a big lift en route to a 92-83 win.

That was all the way back on November 29, 2017. Since then, Ateneo has dominated the rivalry. They won Game 3 of that Finals series, 88-86, to claim the first of three straight championships. It also started a seven-game winning streak against the Green Archers.

But that changed on Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum, when Schonny Winston torched Ateneo for 25 points to lift La Salle to an 83-78 victory. The Green Archers survived a 63-41 rebounding disadvantage and forced the Blue Eagles to make just nine of their 45 attempts from the perimeter to claim the win.

"It was definitely a game we had on our schedule for a long time," Winston said of their rivalry game. "I was just trying to do everything we could to win."

Heading into Sunday's game, La Salle head coach Derick Pumaren made sure that his players were aware of their recent record of futility against the Blue Eagles.

"I used that also as a motivation. The other day, right? The other day in practice, I showed them the number 2017 and seven. That was the last time that La Salle won, I think it was in Game 2 of that finals in 2017," said Pumaren.

"And the seven, we've lost to Ateneo seven straight times. So it was an added motivation for the guys," he added.

Pumaren was pleased to see his players step up to the challenge, and for believing that they could keep in step with a team that has had their number in the past five years.

"I think the boys really worked hard. They believed that they can beat Ateneo, and we really worked and prepared for Ateneo. And even though we were down, we were able to regroup noong second quarter," he said.

"Hat's off to my guys. I told them to never doubt that we can match up with Ateneo, and they showed it in today's game."

The Green Archers improved to 2-1 in the Season 85 men's basketball tournament, but Pumaren warns that they cannot afford to be too happy about their triumph against the Blue Eagles.

Up next for La Salle is the University of the East on Wednesday and Pumaren said they cannot afford to be complacent.

"This win means nothing if we don't take care of business against UE. This win means nothing. We cannot be too happy about this win," he stressed. "This is not the championship. That is not what we're here for. The season is still too early. There's nothing really to celebrate about."

"We just have to really focus and stay on track, and we take care of business against UE and we don't underestimate them," he added.

Catch replays of UAAP Season 84 games via the UAAP Varsity channel on iWantTFC, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.