Camille Clarin of the NU Lady Bulldogs calls out a play against the UST Growling Tigresses. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- National University's historic UAAP winning streak was under threat on Sunday, as the University of Santo Tomas kept in step with them down the stretch of their UAAP Season 85 game.

The Lady Bulldogs managed to hack out a 78-75 triumph, but not before the Growling Tigresses trimmed what had been a 17-point lead to just two points in the final 10 seconds. UST had a chance to force overtime but Joylyn Pangilinan's three-pointer was off the mark as time expired.

"I think it's definitely an eye-opener for us," NU star Camille Clarin said of their game against the Tigresses, where they extended their winning streak to 99 games.

The Lady Bulldogs won their first two games of Season 85 comfortably: they routed the University of the East, 131-47, and defeated the Ateneo Blue Eagles 89-52. But even after taking a double-digit lead, they could never put UST away.

Big three-pointers from Tacky Tacatac in the third quarter brought UST back in the game, and more clutch makes from long range from Tacatac and Nikki Villasin gave the Tigresses a chance to pull off the upset late in the contest.

"At least we got it really early in the season," said Clarin of their wake-up call against the Tigresses. "Having blowout games all the time doesn't really help you grow as a team so we definitely needed this to get better."

Clarin had 13 points in the contest, though she struggled from the field and made just four of her 13 field goals. She made up for it by dishing out key assists to Angel Surada in the fourth quarter.

The veteran guard said the Lady Bulldogs can only grow from the difficult game against UST.

"It'll help us a lot. We didn't have the luxury of playing in summer leagues, so we hadn't seen any of the teams, we've only played against teams from Taiwan who gave us battles. We lost most of the time against them," she explained.

"But I think games like this definitely expose us. They show that the ball is round, it could be anybody's game," she added. "Even though we're NU, we're still on top, we're still undefeated, it doesn't mean we can't stop growing, we can't get better."

For NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan, it was good to see the Lady Bulldogs hold their composure in the end game amidst UST's charge -- especially as it is rare for his wards to be involved in such a close contest.

"Nobody crumbled," he said. "Yes, this game is a game of runs, and they made their runs. For us, it's how we respond to those runs and I'm proud also of the ladies of how they conduct themselves during crunch time.""

"This game would help us a lot. As CC said, it's an eye opener for us on the things we have to improve on. And from this point on, we'll try to improve on every aspect of the game and try to win some games in the coming future," he added.

National U will go for a 100th consecutive victory on Wednesday against the University of the Philippines.

Catch replays of UAAP Season 84 games via the UAAP Varsity channel on iWantTFC, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.