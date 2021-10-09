KJC Esports.

MANILA—Philippine teams Team Secret and Zeal Esports exit the KJC Valorant Invitational early as they fell in their respective matches in the playoff rounds held Friday and Saturday.

Singaporean-Malaysian squad Louvre Esports shocked top-seeded squad Team Secret, spoiling their debut under a new banner after dominating the Southeast Asia championships 2-1.

Louvre took the Breeze map after forcing the game into double overtime.

As Team Secret placed themselves at game point with a clean first half in the Haven map, Louvre tried to pick up steam by taking two straight games before Team Secret took Round 15.



Louvre ended the first half of the Ascent map with a 9-3 lead, and proceeded to win the next 3 games to put them at match point 12-3.

But Team Secret put up a fight and take 8 straight rounds, before Louvre shot them down in Round 24.

Team Secret automatically qualified for the upper bracket playoffs of the tournament, being the title-holders in the Valorant SEA championships.

But with Onic sweeping them on their first match, Team Secret were sent down the lower bracket where they eliminated Cebuano squad Zeal Esports.

Meanwhile, Pinoy squads Nigma Galaxy and Oasis Gaming failed to secure playoff slots after falling short in their respective group matches.

More details to follow