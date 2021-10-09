Photo from Asian Volleyball Confederation

Rebisco-Philippines could not capitalize on its strong start, surrendering to AGMK of Uzbekistan in 4 sets, 26-24, 23-25, 18-25, 19-25, at the 2021 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship in Thailand Saturday.

The national men’s team looked to bounce back from an opening-day loss on Friday, taking the tightly contested first set.

Kim Malabunga foiled an attack from the Uzbek team for a 21-18 lead in the opening salvo, but poor judgement by the Philippines allowed AGMK to knot the score at 21.

Nico Almendras took over for Rebisco in the ensuing plays, scoring an off-the-block hit and a no-block spike for a 25-24 advantage. AGMK could not force another deuce after an attack error giving the Philippines a 1-0 lead.

The match continued to be close in the succeeding frame, after the Philippines rallied down the stretch of the second set.

Jao Umandal dropped back-to-back spikes to equalize the set at 22 but an error followed by an ace from AGMK gave them a 24-22 lead.

Umandal would save one set point after a through-the-block attack but Uzbekistan punctuated the frame in the next play, 25-23.

The AGMK stepped on the gas pedal in the third and fourth sets, putting Rebisco behind almost the entire time at this point.

The Uzbek team stretched its lead to 6 in the fourth after a crosscourt hit and an error from the Philippines, 23-17.

Umandal tried to string a couple of points, but the team committed another costly error before getting blocked by the tall Uzbeks.

The Philippines dropped to 0-2 win-loss card in the regional tournament.

