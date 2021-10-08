TNT Tropang GIGA coach Chot Reyes they went into Game 3 with a positive mindset that led to their dominant 115-98 victory over San Miguel.

Reyes admitted he had to motivate the Texters especially after being dealt with a 96-98 stunner by the Beermen in Game 2.

He reminded his team they managed to keep the game close despite playing minus Kelly Williams.

“We were very sad and disappointed after that Game 2 loss, but I just reminded the players that even if we take a look before the series and you say lalabanan natin ang San Miguel na wala si Kelly (Williams), after two games it was 1-all,” said Reyes following their Game 3 win.

“Masaya tayo d’on, ‘di ba? Malungkot ba tayo doon o masaya? Then sila nagsabi, ‘Masaya tayo.’ I just reminded them of that. One-all naman ngayon eh.

“Masakit lang ‘yung pagkatalo, but in the end, it’s still the same. It’s one-all. So we should still be very happy about where we are and our position.”

His wards responded positively to his pep talk.

“Sabi namin, let’s just look forward to Game 3 and figure out how we can be better. We cannot be better than this team in terms of talent and size, so we just focused on putting in better effort,” Reyes said.

“It’s just better effort, better collaboration, better teamsmanship and better communication,” the league’s five-time Coach of the Year said.

TNT now holds a 2-1 series lead in their best-of-seven semifinal duel with San Miguel.

