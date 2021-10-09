B.League: Kobe Paras, Niigata down Thirdy, San-En

Thirdy Ravena finished with 16 points in San-En's loss on Saturday. Courtesy of B.League media

Kobe Paras tallied 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 3-pointers to lead Niigata Albirex BB to a 77-64 win over Thirdy Ravena and San-En NeoPhoenix in the Japan B.League on Saturday.

Paras also threw down a highlight-reel slam in the final 40 seconds as cherry on top of Niigata's win at Hamamatsu Arena.

Ravena, a close friend of Paras, finished with 16 points on 4-of-11 field goal shooting to go with 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 boards.

Rosco Allen also had a big game for Niigata adding 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Niigata improved to 2-1.

Ravena and NeoPhoenix, which fell to 1-2, have a chance to get back at Albirex on Sunday.

