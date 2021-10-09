Kiefer Ravena made huge plays late in the game to help Shiga Lakestars pull off a 93-88 win against Ibaraki Robots in the Japan B.League Saturday.

Lakestars, who rallied from a double-digit deficit at Ukaruchan Arena, was led by Ravena, who finished with 13 points, including a clutch jumper in the last 2 minutes.

Ravena also had 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals, as Lakestars improved to 2-1.

Javi Gomez de Liaño, playing for Ibaraki, missed the game due to quarantine.

Meanwhile, Bobby Ray Parks and Nagoya Diamond Dolphins lost to Hiroshima Dragonflies, 98-90.

The former TNT Tropang GIGA player was held to just 2 points in 13 minutes in his B.League debut.

He missed the first 2 games due to a calf injury.

