PBA: Strict bubble protocol means Beermen can’t have full coaching staff

San Miguel Beer will not have the luxury of a full coaching staff when it defends the Philippine Cup title in the PBA restart Sunday.

Given the limited number of personnel allowed in the league's bubble at the Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga, the Beermen could only take 3 coaches, not the entire 6-person roster.

Dayong Mendoza, Boycie Zamar, and Biboy Ravanes won't be with head coach Leo Austria along the sidelines, but Peter Martin, Ato Agustin and Jorge Gallent will be there.

A seventh deputy, Jimmy Alapag, recently flew to the US.

" Iyong coaching staff namin puwede nang isang lineup, so hindi puwedeng isama lahat," Austria said in an article posted on the PBA website.

"Kulang na kulang talaga, but we understand the situation. We don't want to have so many people sa bawat team, to limit the number of persons for the safety of everyone."

But those coaches outside the bubble will still be monitoring the games, Austria said.

"I wish kasama namin sila kasi in the past five years, intact 'yung coaching staff namin," he added.